Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,451,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,077,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500.

Shares of Stellantis stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,235,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,492. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $29.51.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $1.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.55%.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

