Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 30 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VGT stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $545.23. 286,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,979. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $516.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.50. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $549.26. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.