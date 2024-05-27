Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 433 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.36. 54,868,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,171,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.32. The company has a market cap of $268.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

