Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

RTX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.27. 3,431,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,775,261. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $107.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

