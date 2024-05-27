Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 1,053 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $123.18. 214,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,435. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

