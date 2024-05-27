Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 1,705 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,995,000 after buying an additional 712,205 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,120,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,779,000 after purchasing an additional 156,029 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,676,000 after buying an additional 1,804,501 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,435,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,281,000 after buying an additional 258,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,737,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,397,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $51.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,704 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $50.85. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

