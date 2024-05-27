Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 3,143 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,352 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,402,000 after acquiring an additional 742,399 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after acquiring an additional 593,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,163,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,444,000 after acquiring an additional 552,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,055,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,902. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.32.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

