Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 490 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,622 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 288.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 29,919 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $561,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.41.

View Our Latest Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SHW traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $304.84. 1,011,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,598. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $223.28 and a 12 month high of $348.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.35. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.