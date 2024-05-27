Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 858 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:JANT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:JANT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF in the third quarter worth about $116,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JANT traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.47. 6,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,409. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $122.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.71.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (JANT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANT was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

