Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 89 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.59. 1,096,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.81 and its 200 day moving average is $256.84. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $213.80 and a 52 week high of $291.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,542,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.