Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 950 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

NYSE:ES remained flat at $57.53 during trading hours on Monday. 2,058,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,788. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average of $58.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $74.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

