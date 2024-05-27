Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $131.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.80.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

