Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,123,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,067. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

