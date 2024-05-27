Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,864 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Roblox by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,725,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,637,000 after purchasing an additional 573,463 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after buying an additional 5,162,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $32.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $1,220,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,122.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $1,220,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,122.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,293 shares of company stock worth $12,738,558 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.