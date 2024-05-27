Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,532 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $18,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,597,000 after buying an additional 251,289 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,397,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,725,000 after buying an additional 18,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,387,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,474,000 after buying an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,397,000 after buying an additional 68,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ODFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

ODFL opened at $173.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $149.00 and a one year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

