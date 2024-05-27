Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 37,594 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,594 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $16,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 112.2% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 103,271 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $7,340,000. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after buying an additional 86,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $517,035,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNST. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MNST opened at $52.70 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.