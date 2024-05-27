Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 144.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,577 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of American Water Works worth $15,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.3 %

AWK opened at $128.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $151.22.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

