Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,404 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Corteva worth $17,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,298,000. Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after buying an additional 3,366,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Corteva by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,323 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $55.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

