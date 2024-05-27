Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,470 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $13,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its position in Crown Castle by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $98.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

