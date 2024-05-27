Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,319 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Regency Centers worth $15,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $1,140,242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,354,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,784,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Regency Centers by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,914,000 after purchasing an additional 964,488 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Regency Centers by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,852,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,320 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REG. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.09.

Regency Centers Price Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $59.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.47. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.73%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.