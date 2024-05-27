Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $19,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STZ stock opened at $248.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.55.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

