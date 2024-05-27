Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $16,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE TT opened at $337.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $338.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.55.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.31, for a total value of $1,084,910.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,388 shares in the company, valued at $976,794.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.31, for a total value of $1,084,910.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,794.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,979 shares of company stock worth $6,603,372 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

