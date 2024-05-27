Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,413 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $15,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,547,000 after buying an additional 4,365,493 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,056,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $544,942,000 after buying an additional 231,782 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,177,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $418,467,000 after buying an additional 294,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,433,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $410,406,000 after buying an additional 238,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,360,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

CTSH opened at $68.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $61.12 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.