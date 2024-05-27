Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $154.26 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.95 and a 200 day moving average of $149.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.02.

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

