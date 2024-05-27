Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,893 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,448 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.17.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $214.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

