Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $13.46 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Okta worth $13,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $97.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.75. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.84.

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

