Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.35 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $14,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,292.89, for a total value of $12,928,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and sold 29,776 shares valued at $37,097,386. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,350.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,252.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,126.16. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $768.23 and a 1 year high of $1,350.31. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,327.44.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

