Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $17.17 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $17,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,718,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.3 %

PSX stock opened at $142.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.57 and a 200-day moving average of $141.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.21.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

