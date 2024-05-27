Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $19.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,600 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 1.33% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $19,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $78.78 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

