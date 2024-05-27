Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $15,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Block alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

Block Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SQ opened at $66.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 86.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,653 shares of company stock worth $27,333,065 in the last 90 days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.