Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $14,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 443.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $61.35 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.52. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,396 shares of company stock worth $4,838,534 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.10.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

