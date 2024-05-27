Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,789 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $17,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,818,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 513,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,732,000 after buying an additional 29,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $61.85 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.67.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 104.37%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Articles

