Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $18,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,501,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 23,722 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,944,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

