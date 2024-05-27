Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Lamb Weston worth $14,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 864.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 300.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $89.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.41 and a 52-week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LW. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

