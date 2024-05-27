Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 974 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $15,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MarketAxess by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in MarketAxess by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $216.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $198.01 and a one year high of $297.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.22.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.47%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

