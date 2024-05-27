Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Bentley Systems worth $19,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,382,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 793,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,426,000 after buying an additional 38,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,119,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,402,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 65,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,604,000 after buying an additional 556,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BSY shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

BSY opened at $53.29 on Monday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $337.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $6,543,384.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $4,400,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at $849,283,576.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,315 shares of company stock worth $15,148,243. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

