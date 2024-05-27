NXM Achieves Market Cap of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011425 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001358 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,525.93 or 0.99992091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011670 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.71 or 0.00116308 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

