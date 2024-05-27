Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,319,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,162 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,450,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,717,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,255,000 after purchasing an additional 362,828 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,191,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,530,000 after purchasing an additional 258,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,896,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,698,000 after purchasing an additional 397,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of OPCH opened at $29.04 on Monday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $35.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

