Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 22,839 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $101,122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,261 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.3% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $3,132,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD opened at $269.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

