Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,557 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Melius started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $97.57. 1,345,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,707. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $100.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average is $91.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

