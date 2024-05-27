Primecap Management Co. CA Has $6.39 Million Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.40% of JELD-WEN worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JELD. StockNews.com cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $307,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,060,604.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of JELD opened at $15.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.