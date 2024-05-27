Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 268,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.32% of Brinker International worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,694,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,472,000 after acquiring an additional 54,628 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,908,000 after acquiring an additional 296,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brinker International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on EAT. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

In other news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $68,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,426.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $68,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,426.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,421,022.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EAT opened at $66.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.42. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $66.69.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

