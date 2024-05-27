Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 9,235 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,235 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.56% of nLIGHT worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in nLIGHT by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,995,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 58,689 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,693,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after buying an additional 258,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 1,251.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 231,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 9.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 145,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at nLIGHT

In other nLIGHT news, Director Geoffrey Moore sold 38,796 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $509,779.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,186 shares in the company, valued at $935,384.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other nLIGHT news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 14,105 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $172,927.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,328.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Moore sold 38,796 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $509,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,384.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Stock Up 1.1 %

LASR stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $15.91.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.86% and a negative net margin of 23.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LASR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on nLIGHT

nLIGHT Profile

(Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.