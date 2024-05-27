Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 540,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.18. 4,660,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,589,549. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.20. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 285.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.