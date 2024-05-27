Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $143.34 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market cap of $143.34 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011342 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001369 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,060.82 or 0.99931659 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00011601 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.30 or 0.00114748 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.14283178 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $2,656,072.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

