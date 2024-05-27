Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.
Sagicor Financial Stock Performance
SGCFF stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. Sagicor Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76.
About Sagicor Financial
