Saltmarble (SML) Price Hits $0.46 on Top Exchanges

Saltmarble (SML) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. In the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Saltmarble has a market cap of $132.94 million and approximately $50,463.36 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saltmarble token can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000663 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Saltmarble

Saltmarble launched on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 0.45825336 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

