Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,674,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,462 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,363,000 after buying an additional 2,579,005 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after buying an additional 23,726,348 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after buying an additional 1,559,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,937,000 after buying an additional 205,013 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $62.73. The company had a trading volume of 937,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,835. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.41. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $63.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

