Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells C$188,396.71 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total value of C$188,396.71.

Get Shopify alerts:

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 424 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.84, for a total value of C$30,460.84.

On Monday, March 18th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 165 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.97, for a total value of C$12,700.35.

On Monday, March 11th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,353 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.90, for a total value of C$400,943.98.

On Monday, March 4th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,198 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.39, for a total value of C$89,119.22.

Shopify Trading Down 1.7 %

TSE SHOP opened at C$77.87 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of C$63.16 and a 1-year high of C$123.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$95.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$100.58. The firm has a market cap of C$94.22 billion, a PE ratio of -353.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Shopify from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.