SPACE ID (ID) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 27th. SPACE ID has a market cap of $414.53 million and $20.15 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,000,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 552,473,098 tokens. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,000,877.1905332 with 552,473,098.1905332 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.74339408 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 189 active market(s) with $15,961,580.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

